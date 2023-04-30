Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.05. 2,227,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,780. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.94.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

