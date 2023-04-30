WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.82. WaveDancer has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.