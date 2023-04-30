WAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.73 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $183.35 million and $2.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,696,884,637 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,696,665,026.7168455 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06815797 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,120,530.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

