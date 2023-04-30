WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 516.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,652,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 600,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,423,000 after buying an additional 236,494 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $135.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

