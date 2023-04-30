WCM Investment Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Natera worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,594. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

