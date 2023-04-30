WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 537.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

NYSE MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

