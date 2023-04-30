WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,527,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,762,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN opened at $32.46 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.