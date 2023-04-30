WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,878 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TSM opened at $84.30 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $437.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

