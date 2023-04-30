WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,715 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 252,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $221,106. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Citigroup cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

