WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,854 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 663,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,244 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 125.37% and a negative return on equity of 165.02%. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

