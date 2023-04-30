WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

WSBC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

