Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

WAL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.