Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.