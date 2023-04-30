WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $613-623 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.31 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.85-$14.25 EPS.

WEX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.90.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

