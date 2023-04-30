Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

WY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,215. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $31,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,125,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,901,000 after purchasing an additional 713,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,433,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 503,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

