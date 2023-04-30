WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $34.33 million and approximately $704,575.96 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00305707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.