Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 129.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

NYSE WSR opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

