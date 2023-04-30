William Blair Comments on Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.