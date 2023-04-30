William Blair Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

EW stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

