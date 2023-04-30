Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.34) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.96) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.60) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,516.43 ($43.92).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,021 ($37.73) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,314 ($41.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,749.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,426.56. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -399.60.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.