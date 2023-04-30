WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

