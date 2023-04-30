WMS Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

