WMS Partners LLC Invests $9.34 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,530,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,968,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after purchasing an additional 442,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

