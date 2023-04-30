WMS Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.57 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

