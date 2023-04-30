WMS Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $47,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.