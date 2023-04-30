WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

