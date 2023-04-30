WMS Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

