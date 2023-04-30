WMS Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VOO stock opened at $382.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

