WMS Partners LLC Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2,349.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

