Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$232.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.57 million. Wolfspeed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

WOLF traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.55. 5,052,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

