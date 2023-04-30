Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$232.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.57 million. Wolfspeed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

