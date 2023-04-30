Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

