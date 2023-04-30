Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WDS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 385,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

