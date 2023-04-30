Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) versus WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Critical Survey

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Woodstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Woodstock N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodstock has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 1 0 2.50 Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree and Woodstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Woodstock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Woodstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.09 $50.68 million $0.27 23.11 Woodstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Woodstock on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Woodstock

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

