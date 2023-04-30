World Mobile Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $55.05 million and $1.53 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,600,079 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

