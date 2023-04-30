WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.15 million and approximately $6.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004015 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028016 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009785 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.