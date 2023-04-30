WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.15 million and approximately $6.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028016 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02841376 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $56.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

