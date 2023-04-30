Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys Shares of 28,565 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 188,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

