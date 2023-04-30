Wulff Hansen & CO. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,894,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 135,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FMAT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

