Wulff Hansen & CO. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.



