Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

