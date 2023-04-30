XDC Network (XDC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $556.77 million and $3.63 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XDC Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,832,533,911 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

