Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $19,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 787,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

