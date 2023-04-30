Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 27.29% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Featured Articles

