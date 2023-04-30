Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Xtant Medical Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of XTNT stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 27.29% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical
About Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtant Medical (XTNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.