YES WORLD (YES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $12.42 million and $1.41 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

