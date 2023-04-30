Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

ATSG opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 142,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

