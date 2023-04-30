Zcash Market Capitalization Hits $623.38 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $623.38 million and $14.55 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.18 or 0.00130560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.