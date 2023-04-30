Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Zinc Media Group Trading Down 7.4 %
LON:ZIN opened at GBX 81 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Zinc Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.80. The firm has a market cap of £17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.
About Zinc Media Group
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.