Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.