1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Insperity Trading Up 1.5 %

Insperity stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.30. 37,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

