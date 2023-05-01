1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Southern (NYSE:SO)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 1,127,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

